The Jigawa State Government has spent over N8.1 billion on foreign and local scholarships in the 2025 fiscal year, as part of efforts to strengthen education and prepare young people for critical sectors like medicine, science and engineering. Governor Umar Namadi made this known during the launch o...

The Jigawa State Government has spent over N8.1 billion on foreign and local scholarships in the 2025 fiscal year, as part of efforts to strengthen education and prepare young people for critical sectors like medicine, science and engineering.

Governor Umar Namadi made this known during the launch of the 2026 Danmodi Student Care Mega Programme in Dutse, where school uniforms, bicycles, wheelchairs and entrepreneurship support were distributed to students across the state.

According to the governor, the scholarship scheme currently supports about 35,000 students, including more than 230 studying abroad, mainly in medical and engineering fields.

He said the investment is aimed at closing the manpower gap in critical sectors and building a skilled workforce for the future.

Governor Namadi stressed that his administration is not only providing learning materials but also investing directly in the future of Jigawa citizens, regardless of their background.

He added that the goal is to ensure beneficiaries contribute meaningfully to the state’s development and the nation at large.

As part of the Danmodi Student Care Programme, the state government distributed 300 bicycles and wheelchairs to junior and senior secondary school students to ease transportation challenges and encourage school attendance.

The government also provided school uniforms to 25,000 students, targeting children from vulnerable families.

Governor Namadi reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive education, saying no child in Jigawa should be left behind.

He noted that education remains a key pillar of his government’s development agenda.

In addition, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Student Matters said the programme empowered 2,500 Almajiri students with shoemaking tools and modern barbing equipment, giving them practical skills for self-reliance and economic independence.

The government also provided financial support of ₦50,000 each to 287 Almajiri teachers, to support their welfare and educational activities.

Commissioners for Basic and Higher Education commended the initiative, describing it as a strategic intervention to tackle the challenge of out-of-school children and improve access to education in the state.

Some beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the government, saying the bicycles and learning support would ease their journey to school and improve their academic performance.

The Jigawa State Government says its sustained investment in scholarships, student welfare and skills development reflects a broader commitment to human capital development, seen as critical to economic growth, social stability and national progress.