The Jigawa State Government says it has injected more than 11 billion naira into its contributory pension scheme from 2023 to date, as part of efforts to protect the welfare of civil servants and ensure retirees receive their benefits without delay.

The Executive Secretary of the Jigawa State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Scheme Board, Dr. Binyaminu Shitu Aminu, disclosed this during the disbursement of retirement benefits to pensioners at the Pension House in Dutse.

He announced that the Board has approved the payment of over 1.4 billion naira to 564 beneficiaries, covering retirement benefits, death benefits, and death pension balances.

According to him, 1.19 billion naira will be paid to 485 civil servants who retired from active service, while over 226 million naira will go to the families of 71 civil servants who died in service.

In addition, more than 10.8 million naira will be paid to the families of eight deceased pensioners as outstanding pension balances.

Dr. Aminu assured that the Board remains committed to prompt payment of entitlements, noting that monthly pensions are paid on or before the first day of every month.

He said the scheme is designed to guarantee financial security and dignity for workers after retirement.

Also speaking, the State Accountant General, Alhaji Abdullahi S.G. Shehu, described Jigawa’s pension system as one of the most reliable in Nigeria, attracting interest from other states seeking to replicate its success.

He noted that since assuming office in May 2023, Governor Umar Namadi has injected over 11 billion naira into the pension fund to clear backlogs and strengthen the scheme.

The Accountant General added that Jigawa is among the states implementing the new national minimum wage of 70,000 naira, reflecting the government’s broader commitment to workers’ welfare and economic stability.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the state government, describing the timely payment of their entitlements as a major relief amid current economic challenges.

The Jigawa State Government says it will continue to prioritise pension reforms to ensure retirees receive their benefits promptly, reinforcing confidence in the contributory pension system and setting a standard for public service welfare in Nigeria.