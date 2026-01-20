The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has cautioned the media and the public against what it described as a “trial by media” in the ongoing legal proceedings involving a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Agbedor Ozekhome....

In a statement signed by its National Spokesperson, Bedford Berefa Benjamin,the IYC said it was disturbed by “sensational narratives” and selective reportage surrounding the case, warning that such coverage could amount to reputational assassination.

The group stressed that Ozekhome, a professor of law and human rights advocate, remains presumed innocent under Nigerian and international law until proven otherwise by a court of competent jurisdiction.

“Presumption of innocence is not optional. Attempts to pronounce guilt through media headlines, leaked proofs of evidence and selective interpretation of court documents are unacceptable and dangerous to the rule of law,” the statement read.

The IYC further noted that the filing of charges does not amount to a conviction, adding that the matter remains at the allegation stage and is subject to judicial determination.

It also expressed concern over what it termed the selective publicisation of prosecution materials while allegedly downplaying the defendant’s explanations and legal defences.

According to the council, evidence cited in media reports, including correspondence from government agencies, remains subject to cross-examination and judicial scrutiny and should not be presented as established facts.

Describing Ozekhome as a “global legal icon” with decades of service to democracy, human rights and constitutionalism, the IYC said reducing such a figure to scandal headlines without due process was unfair and injurious to the legal profession.

“The Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide will not stand by while one of Nigeria’s prominent legal minds from the Niger Delta is subjected to media lynching, character assassination and pre-judgment,” the statement added.

The group called on Nigerians and the international community to allow the courts to determine the matter without pressure or prejudice.

“Our position is clear: no to media trial; yes to due process; yes to presumption of innocence; and yes to the protection of legitimate reputations,” the IYC said.