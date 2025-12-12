The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ordered the nationwide display of the preliminary register of voters for the claims and objections exercise. According to a statement made available on the commission’s official X handle on Friday, the exercise will enable voters and Nig...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ordered the nationwide display of the preliminary register of voters for the claims and objections exercise.

According to a statement made available on the commission’s official X handle on Friday, the exercise will enable voters and Nigerians to lay claims on registration details and allow for necessary modifications.

The statement reads, “Your Name, Your Voice, Your Power. Did you register, transfer or update your details?

“✓ Now is the moment to confirm your identity on the Preliminary Voters Register at your INEC LGA Office.”

To lay claims

INEC stated that, “FILE A CLAIM IF: ✓ Your name is missing ✓ Your details are spelt wrongly ✓ Your information is incomplete.”

On objections

The commission tasked Nigerians to “FILE AN OBJECTION IF YOU NOTICE: ✓ A non-citizen ✓ Someone not resident in the area ✓ Someone under 18 ✓ A deceased person ✓ Anyone legally incapacitated.”

The statement revealed that the exercise will be done nationwide at all INEC LGA offices daily, starting from 9:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m., between the 15th of December and the 21st of December.

