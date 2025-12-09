The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that more than 2.68 million Nigerians have completed their registration in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise. In a post on its X handle, the commission revealed that 1,576,137 applicants successfully completed ...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that more than 2.68 million Nigerians have completed their registration in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

In a post on its X handle, the commission revealed that 1,576,137 applicants successfully completed their pre-registration online, while an additional 1,109,588 finalised their enrolment through physical capture at INEC centres across the country.

Osun State continues to lead the registration figures with 208,357 new voters, followed by Kano with 159,669 and Sokoto with 152,650.

Other states showing significant participation include Imo (145,561), Borno (123,835), Lagos (123,484), and Jigawa (116,246).

The Federal Capital Territory also recorded a strong turnout, completing 106,855 registrations, with Kogi (103,750) and Zamfara (101,511) following closely. Katsina registered 98,968, while Delta, Kaduna, Ogun, Kebbi, Niger, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers also posted substantial numbers.

Conversely, some states reported lower registration levels, including Enugu (19,275), Ondo (17,542), Cross River (16,822), and Abia (16,691).

INEC reminded eligible citizens that the first quarter of the nationwide CVR exercise will close on December 10, 2025, urging all Nigerians yet to register to take advantage of the remaining days.