The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has declared Kamilu Sa’idu of the All Progressive Congress, as winner of the Kaura Namoda South Constituency.

The electoral umpire had fixed August 16th for the by-Election which held as scheduled but was declared Inconclusive by the returning officer, Prof. Lawal Sa’ad of the federal University Gusau, Over cancelation of votes in five polling units.

Thursday 21st August was fixed for the rerun polls in the affected polling units located in Sakajiki and Kyambarawa wards.

The Candidate of the All Progressive Congress Kamilu Sa’idu scored 8182 votes to defeat his closest contender Of the People’s Democratic Party who scored 5544 votes.

The election was keenly contested among the two major political parties in Zamfara, the ruling People’s Democratic Party and the All Progressive Congress.

The supplementary election was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere amidst tight security by federal government agencies.

The Kaura Namoda South Constituency by-Election follows the death of the Member representing the constituency at the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Aminu Kasuwar Daji in April, this year.