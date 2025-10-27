The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has named Adedayo Oketola, a former Editor of The PUNCH newspaper, as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS). INEC confirmed the appointment in a statement issued to journalists on Monday. Oketola succeeds Rotimi Oy...

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has named Adedayo Oketola, a former Editor of The PUNCH newspaper, as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

INEC confirmed the appointment in a statement issued to journalists on Monday. Oketola succeeds Rotimi Oyekanmi, who served under the immediate past chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

A seasoned journalist and newsroom leader, Oketola brings nearly 20 years of media experience and a strong record of professional excellence to his new role.

Before his appointment, he held several editorial positions at The PUNCH, including News Editor, Business Editor, and Assistant Editor of News & Politics for Saturday PUNCH.

As Editor of The PUNCH, Oketola led the paper to significant recognition, winning the Editor of the Year award at the 2023 Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA) and securing the Newspaper of the Year title for the publication.

He also received the Editor of the Year accolade at The Industry Awards in 2022 and twice won the Zimeo Excellence in Media Awards in Johannesburg (2015) and Nairobi (2016), among other honors.

Following his swearing-in, Prof. Amupitan reaffirmed his dedication to reforming Nigeria’s electoral system through “integrity, transparency, and discipline.”

He remarked, “I am here for a purpose. Maybe if I had a choice, I would have said I would not come here. But from all indications, I can see that God is moving this country, and my coming is divine. With God saying go, who am I to say no? I am here because I have a role to play to ensure that a new Nigeria is birthed.”

He emphasized that teamwork, accountability, and credible elections would define his leadership, stressing the importance of rebuilding public trust in the electoral process.

“Our mandate is very clear. That is to deliver free, fair, and credible elections that reflect the will of the people. The integrity of our elections is not negotiable. Every voter must feel confident that their vote counts,” he said.

The INEC chairman also pledged to prioritise staff welfare, noting that a motivated and well-equipped workforce is crucial to the commission’s success.

“For me, staff welfare is going to be a priority. We will expect a lot from you, and because of that, you also deserve to be well-equipped and supported to deliver. We will work assiduously to ensure that your working conditions are conducive and that you have the necessary resources to excel,” he added.