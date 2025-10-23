The newly sworn-in Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN), has pledged his commitment to free, fair and credible elections that truly reflect the will of Nigerians. Addressing staff at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja shortly after his swear...

The newly sworn-in Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN), has pledged his commitment to free, fair and credible elections that truly reflect the will of Nigerians.

Addressing staff at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja shortly after his swearing-in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Prof. Amupitan said he assumes office with gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility.

He reiterated that INEC’s mandate is clear to deliver elections that command public confidence, stressing that professionalism, discipline and teamwork among staff will be crucial to achieving that goal.

The INEC Chairman identified the upcoming Anambra State governorship election as a major test of the Commission’s credibility, noting that all eyes will be on INEC to deliver a transparent and credible process. He assured that staff welfare would remain a top priority to ensure optimal service delivery.

Earlier, the Acting INEC Chairman, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, congratulated Prof. Amupitan on what she described as a well-deserved appointment, saying he is taking over at a critical time as preparations for the November 8, 2025, Anambra election are in top gear.

She noted that four national commissioners are already in Anambra on readiness assessment, a sign of the Commission’s proactive posture. Agbamuche-Mbu also commended the foundation laid by former Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, through reforms such as BVAS and IReV, which have deepened transparency.

She expressed confidence that Prof. Amupitan will build on those gains and lead the Commission to further consolidate electoral integrity in Nigeria.