Rapper Odumodublvck has addressed critics who question his rap skills, pointing to his global achievements and collaborations as evidence of his talent.

In a recent interview, he stated that despite claims of being a subpar rapper, he remains the most featured Nigerian artist by international acts and has performed to sold-out audiences worldwide, including in Canada.

Odumodublvck attributed the negative opinions to envy, noting that his music consistently tops charts and that he secures more bookings than his peers.

“I am proof that obstacles can be overcome,” he said, questioning the quality of other rappers’ work and highlighting the gap between their success and his own.

Odumodublvck said: “In Nigeria, they said that my rap is not good but I’m the most featured rapper by international artists. Do you know what I’m saying? Yeah, it’s just a problem of envy because I sing my hooks, you know, the songs are really nice. They give me more bookings than them.

“I have more songs on the charts. The envy is deep especially when they think they are better.

“You get what I’m saying but we’ll pay no mind to that. We’ll just continue, you know, pushing boundaries for those that believe. Let them continue to tune in because it’s very unfortunate for the people on the other side because this thing is not going to stop anytime soon.

“This is God’s glory in full display. You get me? I’m like a testimony. You know, coming from Abuja, they say we cannot blow.

“They say we should not use hip-hop. Everything they say we could not do. I went down that path and now I’m in Canada.

“I’m the only rapper in Nigeria that has sold out a show in Canada but I cannot rap. So what is this that you guys are rapping? Kendrick Lamar is rapping what you guys are rapping now but you guys are not selling out. Stop deceiving us”.