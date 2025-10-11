Afrobeats superstar Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has boldly declared himself the top artist in the industry. The singer shared a photo on his Instagram story featuring a whiteboard with the words: “Type sht. Big Wiz. Number 1.” The post comes amid the ongoing social media debates ...

Afrobeats superstar Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has boldly declared himself the top artist in the industry.

The singer shared a photo on his Instagram story featuring a whiteboard with the words: “Type sht. Big Wiz. Number 1.”

The post comes amid the ongoing social media debates among fans of Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy, who are widely regarded as Nigeria’s “Top 3” Afrobeats stars.

READ ALSO: Saheed Osupa Reacts To Burna Boy Naming Him His GOAT

Many see Wizkid’s declaration as a statement of dominance in the long-running discussion that often positions Davido as 001 and Burna Boy as 002.

The post has sparked intense online buzz, with fans of the three artists exchanging opinions on who truly deserves the number one spot in Nigerian music.