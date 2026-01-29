Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has again turned to the public for help, saying she is battling a brain tumour while facing homelessness and escalating medical expenses. Speaking during a recent live session, Abubakar revealed that she was diagnosed with a brain tumour and has since been evicted f...

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has again turned to the public for help, saying she is battling a brain tumour while facing homelessness and escalating medical expenses.

Speaking during a recent live session, Abubakar revealed that she was diagnosed with a brain tumour and has since been evicted from her home, a situation she described as leaving her “homeless and desperate”.

She said her difficulties deepened after she spent her savings on her mother’s hernia surgery, which cost N9 million in October last year.

According to the actress, funds previously donated for her medical care could not be used to resolve her housing problem, as her landlady allegedly rejected the payment, forcing her to vacate the property.

Visibly emotional, Abubakar appealed directly to well-known individuals and Nigerians at large, naming former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello, social media activist VeryDarkMan, and Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, and saying, “I need your help”.

“I have just been evicted from my house. I have been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Yesterday, my caretaker came to tell me to leave the house. The money contributed for my health, which I wanted to use to pay my rent, was rejected by my landlady,” she said.

“Do they want me to kill myself? From one situation to another, I have packed all my belongings and I have nowhere to go. I do not want to kill myself.

“Yahaya Bello, VDM, Seyi Tinubu, everyone, I need your help. I have nobody. I cannot even reach any celebrities; none of them is answering my calls. I called Don Jazzy, but there was no response. What did I do?

“I have a brain tumour. Nigerians, please help me. What have I done that everyone is turning their back on me? I withdrew my surgery money to pay my rent, but my landlady refused to accept it. I need help from Nigerians for money to handle many things.

“I would not have come out to seek help if not for my mother’s hospital bill, which I paid in October. It was N9 million for her hernia surgery, and I am still owing.”

She also rejected claims that she was pretending to be ill to gain sympathy or financial support, stressing the seriousness of her condition.

“Only a mad person would lie about being sick. It is embarrassing and heartbreaking that people think I am lying. I am coming out publicly to seek help because I have asked people around me and received none. I am ashamed to do this, but it is my only option,” she said.

Abubakar disclosed that she needs about N25 million to cover surgery, post-operative care, accommodation, and daily expenses.

“I have nothing to my name anymore except the money contributed for my surgery. I have suffered too much.

“I need the help of my state governor. I need enough money for my surgery. My spleen needs to be removed. I need accommodation and feeding. I relocated to Abuja to be close to the hospital, Turkish Hospital. I have been on medication for a year now. I need N25 million for my health.”

This latest appeal is not the actress’s first. In February 2025, she sought assistance from the Kogi State government without disclosing the nature of her illness. She had earlier announced her exit from acting in 2022, citing ongoing health challenges.