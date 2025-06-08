The annual Ojude Oba festival is set to begin in ijebu Ode where Sons and daughters of the land have converged at the Awujale Palace to celebrate.

From the entrance, the route was congested with traffic as everyone in Ijebu Ode and beyond prepared to celebrate this occasion.

The festival, which literally means “The King’s Forecourt,” is famous for parades by various groups, including the sons and daughters of the Ijebuland/age grades, horse riders, and cultural troupes, traditional dances, music, and fashion, and, of course, homage to the Awujale, the Ijebu paramount ruler of the Ijebu Kingdom.