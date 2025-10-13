The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has applauded the passage of the Police Institutes Establishment Bill and the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Amendment) Bill, describing it as a major milestone that will help in upholding the strength, professionalism, and efficiency in delivering a ci...

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has applauded the passage of the Police Institutes Establishment Bill and the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Amendment) Bill, describing it as a major milestone that will help in upholding the strength, professionalism, and efficiency in delivering a citizen-centred policing in the Nigeria Police Force.

This was disclosed in a Monday statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to the statement, Egbetokun commended the leadership and members of the National Assembly for their patriotic commitment to strengthening the Nigeria Police Force through this crucial legislative intervention.

He also expresses deep appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for assenting to the Bills, describing the move as a strong demonstration of the administration’s resolve to modernise and professionalise policing in Nigeria.

The IGP assures Nigerians that, with this renewed legal and institutional framework, the Force will redouble efforts to elevate its training standards, nurture world-class officers, and consolidate ongoing reforms to deliver efficient, accountable, and citizen-focused policing services nationwide. This development, he notes, is not only a milestone for the Nigeria Police Force but also a victory for national security, professionalism, and public trust.

The statement reads, “The Nigeria Police Force has recorded yet another significant milestone in its ongoing reform and modernisation efforts, as the National Assembly has passed the Police Institutes Establishment Bill and the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2025 into law.

“These landmark legislations represent a historic step toward enhancing professionalism, ensuring sustainable funding, and improving welfare within the Force. Together, they provide a solid legal foundation for building a modern, accountable, and well-equipped police institution that meets the security needs of a dynamic society. The new laws will usher in far-reaching changes across key areas of policing in Nigeria.

“The Police Institutes Establishment Act provides for the consolidation and modernisation of all police training and research institutions across the country. It strengthens their administrative framework, expands their academic capacity, and ensures that training curricula reflect global standards in law enforcement, leadership, investigation, technology, and community policing. With this Act, the Force can now coordinate professional training more effectively and prepare officers for the complexities of modern-day policing.

“The Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Amendment) Act, on the other hand, fortifies the Force’s financial and administrative structure, ensuring greater fiscal transparency, accountability, and sustainability. It guarantees consistent and well-managed funding for operations, logistics, training, equipment, and welfare — key factors that have long limited the full realisation of the Force’s operational capacity.”

The statement added, “Together, these legislations address decades-long gaps in training, infrastructure, and funding that have constrained police effectiveness. They will transform the Police’s institutional framework, enabling training schools and colleges to upgrade infrastructure, adopt modern technologies, and establish exchange programmes and research collaborations with reputable local and international institutions.”

“The reforms also place strong emphasis on officer welfare and motivation, providing for improved conditions of service, enhanced health and insurance benefits, and better housing and career development opportunities — all designed to inspire a new era of professionalism and ethical service delivery,” the statement concluded.