The Nigeria Police Force has announced a major redeployment of senior officers across key commands and departments as part of efforts to strengthen operations and improve service delivery nationwide. Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, approved the postings, which affect Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs),…...

The Nigeria Police Force has announced a major redeployment of senior officers across key commands and departments as part of efforts to strengthen operations and improve service delivery nationwide.

Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, approved the postings, which affect Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs), in what authorities described as a strategic move to enhance leadership capacity and ensure an effective command structure.

Under the new arrangement, several AIGs have been assigned to critical departments at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, while others have been deployed to zonal commands across the country. Among the postings, AIG Ado Emmanuel will oversee Research and Planning; AIG Joseph Eribo takes charge of the Department of Armament; while AIG Miller G. Dantawaye has been posted to the Department of Operations.

Other deployments include AIG Henry Ifeanyi Uche to Training and Development, AIG Olanrewaju Peter Ogunlowo to Police Affairs, and AIG Dahiru Mohammed to Zone 15 in Maiduguri. AIG Dankombo F. Morris has been assigned to Zone 4, Makurdi, while AIG Bello Shehu moves to Zone 14, Katsina.

Similarly, AIG Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba will head Legal Services, AIG Ahmed Musa takes over Community Policing, AIG Olohundare Moshood Jimoh moves to Zone 2, Lagos, while AIG Simeon U. Akpanudom is posted to the FCID Annex in Lagos.

AIG Haruna Olufemi has been deployed to the Special Protection Unit at the Force Headquarters.

The redeployment also affected Commissioners of Police, with new postings to various state commands and specialised units.

CP Haruna Alaba Yahaya has been assigned to Jigawa State Command, CP Olugbenga Ayodeji Abimbola to Oyo State, CP Olubode Ojajuni to Ogun State, and CP Michael Adegoroye Falade to Ekiti State.

Other key postings include CP Yakubu Useni Dankaro to Adamawa State, CP Muhammed Sanusi Ahmed to the Federal Capital Territory Command, and CP Olatunji Olaiwola Fatai to Lagos State Command.

CP Morkwap S. Dongshal has been deployed to Taraba, CP Ahmed Mohammed Bello to Zamfara, CP Umar Ali Fagge to Katsina, and CP Hayatu Shaffa Hassan to Sokoto State.

In addition, several CPs have been assigned to specialised formations, including INTERPOL, the Special Fraud Unit, Police College, and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, among others.

The Inspector-General charged the affected officers to demonstrate professionalism and dedication in their new roles.

He urged them to bring their experience to bear in improving policing outcomes and maintaining discipline across the Force.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, on Tuesday in Abuja.