The Nigeria Police Force has formally decorated thirty senior officers elevated to the ranks of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) and Commissioner of Police (CP), following the recent promotion of eighty-four senior officers across various cadres. The ceremony, presided over by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, took place…...

The Nigeria Police Force has formally decorated thirty senior officers elevated to the ranks of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) and Commissioner of Police (CP), following the recent promotion of eighty-four senior officers across various cadres.

The ceremony, presided over by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, took place on Monday at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The promotions also included fifty-four Deputy Commissioners (DCP) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP).

In his address, IGP Disu described the elevations as recognition of “merit, discipline, and proven capacity,” emphasizing that the promotions are not merely rewards but a strategic investment in leadership aimed at delivering a more effective, accountable, and responsive Police Force.

He charged the newly decorated officers to lead by example, maintaining a “policy of zero tolerance for indiscipline, corruption, or dereliction of duty” in their respective commands.

Reaffirming his vision for the Force, IGP Disu stressed that respect for human rights and active community engagement remain non-negotiable operational principles.

He further announced that all newly promoted AIGs will attend a mandatory Strategic Leadership Retreat starting Tuesday, 24 March 2026.

Organised in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme, the retreat is aimed at strengthening transformational leadership and modern policing ethics among senior officers.

The newly decorated AIGs include: Christopher Ado Emmanuel, Joseph Eribo, Miller Gajere Dantawaye, Henry Ifeanyi Uche, Olanrewaju Peter Ogunlowo, Mohammed Dahiru, Dankombo Faling Morris, Bello Shehu, Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba, Ahmed Musa, Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, Simeon Udofia Akpanudom, and Haruna Olufemi.

Also decorated were CP Abdulrahim Audu Shaibu, CP Sarah Idowu Ehindero, and CP Rebbecca Uchenna Okereke, among others.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, on Monday, March 23.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; former First Lady, Patience Jonathan; Retired IGP Sunday Ehindero; and Prof. Placid Njoku, former Deputy Governor of Imo State.

Representatives of state governments and the National Defence College were also present, including Engineer Mohammed Abdulmutalik, Hon. Ahmad Lawal, and Commodore BA Francis.