The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has refuted claims of any promotion scandal within the Nigeria Police Force, insisting that all promotion exercises under his leadership have been conducted fairly, transparently, and in line with due process.

Egbetokun made the clarification in Abuja during the decoration ceremony of 19 newly promoted senior officers, including Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Mohammed Dan-Kwara, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Nkechi Eze, Force Medical Director, and Commissioner of Police Nandel Gonwalk.

Addressing the gathering, the Police Chief condemned recent allegations questioning the credibility of the Force’s promotion process, describing them as attempts by “mischief makers” to undermine the institution.

“In recent months, certain individuals have attempted to cast shadows on the credibility of our promotion process, particularly the accelerated exercise conducted a few months ago. But truth stands taller than rumours. The Nigeria Police Force has nothing to hide and nothing to defend,” he said.

Egbetokun reaffirmed that the Force remains committed to integrity and fairness in its promotion system.

“We will not be swayed by those who trade in falsehood or seek to undermine the integrity of our institution. Every promotion exercise under this administration has followed due process — transparent, merit-based, and in strict conformity with established standards,” he stated.

He dismissed the existence of any impropriety, emphasizing that the process rewards competence and professionalism.

“There is no promotion scandal in the Nigeria Police Force. What we have is a system that rewards diligence, professionalism, and proven capacity. Our commitment to fairness and merit remains unwavering. Promotions today are guided solely by competence, performance, and discipline. There is no place for nepotism or sentiment,” he declared.

The IGP congratulated the newly promoted officers, noting that their elevation symbolized hard work, integrity, and excellence. “Today, we celebrate not just advancement in rank, but the affirmation of excellence, character, and distinguished service within the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

“Every insignia worn at this level must represent not privilege, but purpose — a reminder that authority is meaningful only when it uplifts the institution and strengthens public trust.”

Egbetokun urged the officers to view their new ranks as a call to greater leadership and accountability. “Leadership at this level demands equity, justice, and fairness — the enduring values that define true authority and inspire confidence within and beyond the Force,” he noted.

He encouraged them to embrace modern policing strategies, adapt to emerging security challenges, and leverage technology to enhance operations. “The landscape of crime is evolving, driven by technology, complexity, and global trends. Nigerians expect a police force that is smarter, more responsive, and deeply connected to communities,” Egbetokun said.

“I therefore charge you to fully embrace the philosophy of community policing and the practice of intelligence-led policing as you take on your new commands.”

He concluded by urging the officers to innovate, empower their subordinates, and remain proactive, stressing that their performance would directly influence public trust in the Nigeria Police Force.