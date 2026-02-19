The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has confirmed that former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is currently in its custody in connection with ongoing investigations....

El-Rufai had earlier spent two nights at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before being taken into custody by ICPC officials late at night.

The sources further disclosed that the former governor declined to make any written statement while being questioned by EFCC investigators.

ICPC spokesperson J. Okor Odey stated in a Press release that El-Rufai remained in the commission’s custody as of the close of work on 18 February 2026.

The commission said his detention is linked to ongoing investigative activities but did not provide further details on the nature of the probe.

El-Rufai served as governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023 and has remained an influential political figure in Nigeria since leaving office.

Further updates are expected as investigations continue.