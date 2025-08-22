Nigerian chef and Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, has announced plans to cook the largest pot of Jollof rice ever made....

Baci revealed on social media that the event, tagged #GinoworldJollofFestwithHildaBaci, will take place on 12 September 2025 in partnership with @ginonaija.

The ambitious attempt will feature a pot measuring six metres wide and six metres tall, with the goal of setting a new culinary world record.

Sharing her excitement, Baci said the feat was inspired by a dream she had nearly two years ago: “Almost two years ago I had the dream to cook the largest pot of Jollof Rice ever made. And now, with @ginonaija and YOU, that dream is coming alive. Because what is Jollof without you to share it with?”

The Guinness-recognised chef, who previously made headlines with her 100-hour cook-a-thon in Lagos, said the September attempt would be a celebration of food, culture, and community.