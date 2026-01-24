Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR) has written to the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), raising concerns over delays in refunding excess Hajj fare funds to pilgrims who participated in the 2025 Hajj exercise....

In a letter dated January 19 and signed by its National Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad, the faith-based civil society organisation said its independent monitoring revealed a significant financial surplus arising from exchange rate differentials during the 2025 Hajj operations.

IHR noted that pilgrims were charged at an exchange rate of ₦1,600 to the dollar, while payments for services in Saudi Arabia were reportedly made at rates ranging between ₦1,507 and ₦1,520 to the dollar.

According to the organisation, the variation resulted in an unutilised balance estimated at between ₦80,000 and ₦93,000 per dollar per pilgrim, with about ₦437,000 allegedly due for refund to each pilgrim who completed full payment by the February 10 deadline.

The group recalled that NAHCON had earlier assured pilgrims and stakeholders that refunds would be processed after the completion of post-Hajj financial reconciliation, which it said had already been concluded.

It therefore called on the commission to publicly disclose the total refund amount within seven working days and ensure prompt disbursement to eligible pilgrims through state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards within 14 working days.

IHR urged NAHCON to act in the interest of transparency and accountability, stressing that timely refunds would ease the economic burden on pilgrims and reinforce public confidence in Nigeria’s Hajj administration.