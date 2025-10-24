The Executive Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf has been conferred a fellowship award by the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, an award recognising his outstanding contributions to infrastructure development and excellence in governance. According to a publication by the Nigeria Televi...

The Executive Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf has been conferred a fellowship award by the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, an award recognising his outstanding contributions to infrastructure development and excellence in governance.

According to a publication by the Nigeria Television Authority, this was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

It reads, “The Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) has conferred its prestigious Fellowship award on the Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to infrastructure development and excellence in engineering governance.

“The conferment took place during the Institution’s two-day Annual Conference and General Meeting held in Kano, where professionals from across the country gathered to deliberate on innovative solutions for Nigeria’s infrastructure advancement.”

It added, “According to the statement, the National Chairman of the Institution, Engr. Otunba Ajanaku, while decorating Governor Yusuf with the highest rank of the civil engineering profession, commended him for his transformative approach to infrastructure renewal and urban development in Kano State

“He described Governor Yusuf as “a leader who has turned Kano into the biggest construction yard in Nigeria through people-oriented projects and visionary engineering leadership.”

“Governor Yusuf, while responding, expressed appreciation to the Institution for the honour and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to upholding engineering standards in all infrastructural projects across the state.

“He noted that the recognition would further motivate his government to intensify efforts in providing quality roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, and other critical facilities that improve the lives of Kano citizens.

“Governor Yusuf also pledged continued collaboration with professional bodies like NICE to ensure transparency, accountability, and technical excellence in project execution,” it concluded.