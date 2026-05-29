The Federal Ministry of Education has debunked reports circulating online alleging the indefinite suspension of the National Award Scholarship programme over financial constraints and unpaid scholarship obligations. The ministry refuted the claim in a post on its official X handle on Friday, May 29, describing the information as false. The…...

The Federal Ministry of Education has debunked reports circulating online alleging the indefinite suspension of the National Award Scholarship programme over financial constraints and unpaid scholarship obligations.

The ministry refuted the claim in a post on its official X handle on Friday, May 29, describing the information as false.

The now-debunked statement had alleged that a review of the scholarship scheme uncovered serious funding challenges linked to alleged misappropriation of funds, operational inefficiencies, and a growing backlog of unpaid awards spanning several academic sessions.

It further claimed that despite efforts by relevant agencies to clear outstanding obligations, available resources had remained insufficient to sustain the programme and meet commitments to beneficiaries.

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“The National Award Scholarship under the Federal Scholarship Board has been suspended indefinitely,” the false statement had read.

However, responding via its official X account, the Ministry of Education dismissed the report, tagging it as “FALSE” and describing it simply as “Fake news.”