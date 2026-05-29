The Disciplinary Committee of the factional Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George, and 23 other members over alleged anti-party activities. The decision was announced in a statement by the committee chairman, Elder Kayode Ogunbiyi, and…...

The Disciplinary Committee of the factional Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George, and 23 other members over alleged anti-party activities.

The decision was announced in a statement by the committee chairman, Elder Kayode Ogunbiyi, and secretary, Barrister Desmond Agbo.

According to the committee, the action became necessary following what it described as repeated conduct capable of causing disaffection within the party.

The resolution was reached at a meeting held on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, where petitions against several party leaders and members were reviewed, particularly allegations bordering on anti-party activities and violations of the PDP constitution.

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The committee also revisited previous disciplinary action taken against Chief Olabode George by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), noting that he “remains suspended as earlier pronounced.”

It said cases involving members accused of defecting to other political parties or engaging in unauthorised collaborations against the PDP were also considered.

Among those affected by the suspension are Chief (Mrs.) Aduke Maina, Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu, Mr. Laja Adeoye, Capt. Tunji Shele, Chief Sunday Olaifa, Mr. Gbenga Adegbesan, Hon. Rita Orji, H.E. Mrs. Kofoworola Bucknor, Chief (Mrs) Onikepo-Oshodi, and Mrs. Idera Sodipo.

Others include Prince Adedipe Dauda Ewenla, Hon. Bode Ogundipe, Hon. Aminu Suleiman, Dr. (Mrs.) Roli George, Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse, Mr. Adeyemi Moyegun, Chief Taiwo Kuye, Mrs. Coker, Hon. Setonji Koshoedo, Alhaji Muritala Ashorobi, Mr. Dare, Dr. Amos Alabi Fawole, and Hon. Olumuyiwa Owodara Richard.

The disciplinary committee stated that all affected members are barred from participating in any PDP activities in Lagos State and can no longer represent the party in any capacity.

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It further warned that legal action could be taken against any of the suspended members who continue to act in a manner contrary to the interests of the party.

“Our committee has recommended strict legal procedures be instituted against any of the suspended persons who continue to act contrary to the interests of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State,” the statement added.