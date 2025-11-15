Adamawa State Governor and Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) 2025 Elective National Convention, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has distanced himself from the position of the party in expelling FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, Ayodele Fayose, and other Party stakeholders. In a Sunday statemen...

Adamawa State Governor and Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) 2025 Elective National Convention, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has distanced himself from the position of the party in expelling FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, Ayodele Fayose, and other Party stakeholders.

In a Sunday statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, Fintiri noted that the decision is not in the best interest of the party, and will not be party to any attempt that could further plunge the PDP into unending crisis.

“As a faithful party member, my position is clear: I stand for the peace and stability of the PDP, and I will not support anything that could lead to its disintegration. I believe that peace and reconciliation are the only ways forward for our great party,” he said.

He urged all stakeholders to work towards healing the divisions within the party and to strive for unity and cohesion, stating that as a party man, he remains committed to supporting efforts that promote peace, stability, and progress within the PDP.

The Governor reiterated that his position is guided by the desire for peace and reconciliation, and will continue to work towards achieving this goal.

TVC previously reported that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), during its National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, had taken a decisive action, expelling major stakeholders in the party, including FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, Former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose, among others, for anti-party activities.

In a statement shared on its official X handle page on Saturday, the party disclosed that the decision was made to restore unity, discipline and focus ahead of the 2027 general elections.

