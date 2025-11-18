Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has dismissed two of his political aides after they reportedly attended the recently concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, against his directive....

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has dismissed two of his political aides after they reportedly attended the recently concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, against his directive.

Those removed from their positions are Joseph Jacob Ikpak, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Support Services, and Felix Ekuri, Special Assistant on Neighbourhood Watch.

Their dismissal was announced in a statement issued in Uyo by the Secretary to the State Government, Enobong Uwah, who said the move was part of an ongoing restructuring aimed at strengthening the administration’s focus on the Renewed Hope and ARISE Agenda.

But sources within the government say that the real reason for their removal was their presence at the PDP convention.

Photographs of both aides at the event surfaced on social media shortly after their dismissal was made public.