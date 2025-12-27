The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, on Saturday expressed profound sorrow over a tragic motor accident that claimed the lives of seven people from Lawanti community in Akko Local Government Area. The victims were reportedly traveling to Maiduguri, Borno State, to attend a wedding ceremony...

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, on Saturday expressed profound sorrow over a tragic motor accident that claimed the lives of seven people from Lawanti community in Akko Local Government Area.

The victims were reportedly traveling to Maiduguri, Borno State, to attend a wedding ceremony when the accident occurred.

In a press statement issued by the Director-General of Press Affairs at Gombe Government House, Ismaila Misilli, Governor Yahaya described the incident as “a painful and devastating loss, not only to the affected families but also to the entire Lawanti community, Akko LGA, and Gombe State at large.”

He added, “No words can adequately console families who have lost loved ones under such tragic circumstances.”

The governor specifically commiserated with the families of the deceased, including the District Head of Jalingo, Bello Hassan Babangida, who lost his sister and niece; Idris Lawanti Maigari, who lost his daughter; and Idris A. Isah Lawanti, the Akko Ward Councillor, who also lost close relatives.

“I pray that Almighty Allah grants the bereaved families, relatives and the entire Lawanti community the strength, patience and fortitude to bear this immense loss, and that He envelops the departed souls in His mercy,” Yahaya said.

He further prayed that Allah forgives the shortcomings of the deceased, accepts their good deeds, and grants them Aljannatul Firdaus.