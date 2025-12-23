A prominent civil society organisation, Take It Back Movement (TIB), has urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Gombe State Government to pay attention to what it described as widespread human rights violations within the State. TIB, while lamenting the situation in the state, sai...

A prominent civil society organisation, Take It Back Movement (TIB), has urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Gombe State Government to pay attention to what it described as widespread human rights violations within the State.

TIB, while lamenting the situation in the state, said the alleged violations must be investigated transparently and effectively to ensure justice for victims denied rights to freedom of association and expression.

A statement signed by the organisation’s National Coordinator, Juwon Sanyaolu, called for an independent investigation to be conducted publicly, allowing victims of political violence to submit complaints without fear or intimidation.

The statement reads in part, “TIB is deeply disturbed by the rampant attacks on individuals who express legitimate dissent or opposition. According to our findings, the recent viral video showing the brutal assault on a serving councillor is only one of several cases where people are violently attacked and harassed solely for expressing dissent.

“We recall an incident involving our Gombe State Coordinator, Thomas Umar, who spent over a month in prison following repeated persecution for expressing dissent against a lawmaker in the state.”

The statement added, “These incidents risk turning Gombe State into a pariah and an enclave of human rights abuses. Investigations show that previous complaints and petitions have either not been acted upon or have been completely ignored, leaving victims with injuries and without justice.

“We demand a full investigation into some prominent individuals in Gombe over reported cases of human rights violations. Their alleged involvement in repeated acts of political repression must not be swept under the carpet.”

“This dangerous trend of political violence in Gombe State is unacceptable. That the recent assault was allegedly carried out by someone linked to a powerful individual makes it imperative for the Gombe State Government to prove that it is not complicit in these atrocities.

“The people of Gombe State are entitled to freedom of expression. Any attempt to deprive citizens of their fundamental human rights is an attack on the rule of law and due process,” the statement concluded.