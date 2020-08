Governor of Enugu State Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has appointed Barth Ezugwu as the Chief of Protocol, Government House, Enugu.

Before now, Mr Ezugwu who is also a Doctor had served as the former Transition Committee Chairman of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area and the erstwhile Commissioner for Transport in the State.

He also served as a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Youths Mobilization and Empowerment as well as the Administrator of Adada Development Area in Uzo-Uwani LGA.