Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has congratulated the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on the occasion of his 84th birthday. In a statement issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Ol...

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has congratulated the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

In a statement issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu hailed the revered cleric as a “respected global preacher,” noting that his decades of service in God’s kingdom had made him a role model for many religious leaders and Christians alike.

The governor described Pastor Adeboye as “an epitome of honesty, dedication and selfless service,” highlighting his impact as the second National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, where he has nurtured millions of committed followers within the RCCG and beyond.

“Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye is a true ambassador of God. He has been a blessing not just to the Redeemed Christian Church of God but also to us in Lagos State and the country,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor further commended Adeboye’s consistent prayers for Lagos State and his wise counsel, which he said “has contributed in no small measure to the phenomenal progress the state has continued to witness.”

Sanwo-Olu noted that “Daddy GO’, as Pastor Adeboye is fondly called, is one of the respected global evangelists who has contributed immensely to the propagation of the gospel at national and international levels without any blemish or scandal.”

He added: “His devoted service in God’s vineyard has helped to put Nigeria in the global spotlight as a land of spiritual exploits and greatness.”

Concluding his message, the governor prayed for God’s continued grace and strength for the cleric.

“As Pastor E.A. Adeboye celebrates his 84th birthday, I pray that the Almighty God will grant him more grace and strength to continue to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ and impact many lives positively,” Sanwo-Olu said.