President Bola Tinubu and his Wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has penned a heartfelt tribute to celebrate Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on his 84th Birthday. In a Sunday statement jointly signed by the President and First Lady, they described ...

President Bola Tinubu and his Wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has penned a heartfelt tribute to celebrate Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on his 84th Birthday.

In a Sunday statement jointly signed by the President and First Lady, they described him as the nation’s greatest gift.

The statement reads, “Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), is one of our nation’s greatest gifts: a spiritual fortress, interceding for Nigeria and its people to God Almighty. His humility is genuine, and his wisdom runs deep beyond the ordinary.”

According to the statement, the President and the First Lady expressed that his contributions to nation building saying, “it extends beyond the pulpit—where he ministers to souls—to philanthropy, healthcare, education, and economic empowerment.”

The statement further reads, “We celebrate the grace of stewardship and leadership upon the life of Pastor Adeboye, fondly called Daddy G.O., as he marks his 84th birthday on March 2, 2026.

“We congratulate him and join his wife, Pastor Foluke, members of the RCCG, and the Body of Christ in gratitude to God for the General Overseer’s exceptional life of impact that transcends cultures and borders.”

The statement added, “We thank the Lord’s own servant for his unceasing prayers for our nation and commend his patriotic zeal, manifest determination and commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

“We also acknowledge the unique leadership role of the renowned clergyman, whose teachings over the past five decades continue to shape and transform lives across generations in the country and beyond.”

“As Daddy G.O. celebrates this special day, we pray that God Almighty continue to bless him with good health and strength as he continues his good work in the Lord’s vineyard,” the statement concluded.