Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has appointed renowned Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, as Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy.

The appointment, announced in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, is aimed at strengthening citizen engagement and improving government communication across the state.

The state government says the move reflects the administration’s intention to leverage the influence and credibility of respected public figures in advancing its governance agenda.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie, a household name in Nigeria’s film industry, is widely regarded as one of Nollywood’s most accomplished actresses, with a career spanning nearly two decades and appearances in over two hundred films. She has also received several recognitions, including honours at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Beyond her acting career, the actress is known for her philanthropic work through the Mercy Johnson Okojie Foundation, where she champions initiatives in women’s empowerment, child welfare, education support, healthcare outreach, civic awareness, and community development.

In her new role, she is expected to deploy her wide public appeal, communication skills, and grassroots connections to deepen public participation in government programmes and policies, while strengthening the link between the Edo State Government and the people.

The government says the appointment underscores Governor Okpebholo’s commitment to inclusivity and innovation in governance, adding that the integration of respected public figures into policy advocacy will enhance transparency, build public trust, and improve service delivery.

The administration has reaffirmed its resolve to build a prosperous and united Edo State through strategic engagement and collaboration with stakeholders across all sectors.