Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has condemned the killing of two persons and the abduction of several others by gunmen in Pindiga town, Akko Local Government Area of the state. The Gombe State Police Command says the attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday along the Pindiga–Kashere Road, ...

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has condemned the killing of two persons and the abduction of several others by gunmen in Pindiga town, Akko Local Government Area of the state.

The Gombe State Police Command says the attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday along the Pindiga–Kashere Road, when unidentified armed men invaded residential homes.

During the attack, Yusuf Mohammed, aged 31, and his sister, Faiza Mohammed, aged 28, were shot. They were rushed to the Cottage Hospital in Pindiga, where they were confirmed dead.

The assailants also abducted a 16-year-old girl, Zainab Mohammed Yusuf, and later kidnapped the wife and two children of Alhaji Yayaji Abdullahi.

A police team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations visited the scene, recovering six empty AK-47 shells and one live round. Security operations have since been intensified, with the deployment of tactical teams, hunters and vigilante groups.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the attack as cruel and unacceptable, assuring that all necessary resources have been deployed to rescue the abducted victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Governor Yahaya urged residents to remain calm, vigilant and cooperate with security agencies as investigations continue.