The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of two serving members of the Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Sa’ad Ungogo and Hon. Sarki Aliyu Daneji.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, on behalf of his colleagues in the Northern States Governors’ Forum, extended his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Kano State, particularly Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the leadership and members of the Kano State House of Assembly, as well as the families, colleagues and constituents of the deceased lawmakers.

He described the deaths of the two legislators as a painful loss not only to Kano State but to democratic governance, noting that both men served their constituencies, stae and the nation with commitment, dedication and a strong sense of responsibility.

The Gombe State Governor prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive their shortcomings, grant them Aljannatul Firdaus and give their families, colleagues and the people of Kano State the fortitude to bear these huge losses.

TVC News previously reported that Governor Inuwa Yahaya and other government officials are travelling to different locations to commiserate with different bereaved families.

Senior reporter Lanre Adeyemi reports that 13 passengers on a Kano line bus that departed from Gombe were killed in a crash shortly after the State commissioner for Internal Security lost his life in a crash along with his driver and police orderly.

Just a few hours later, reports of five teenagers drowning in a boat mishap in Nafada also filtered in, throwing the entire Gombe in a state of mourning.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya and other government officials are condoling with bereaved families from Balanga to Nafada and even to Kano State.