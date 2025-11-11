Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Simon Stiell, says the world cannot afford to slow down on climate action....

He insists the Paris Agreement is yielding results, but calls for even faster progress to protect people and the planet.

Speaking during a press conference at the ongoing climate summit in Belem

Simon Stiell says COP30 marks another major step forward in the global climate journey one built on progress made under the Paris Agreement.

According to him, for the first time, global emissions are bending downward, with new national commitments projected to cut emissions by 12 percent by 2035.

But amid progress, Stiell warned that global heating continues to cause devastation worldwide. He urged nations to act faster, describing climate action as the greatest economic opportunity of this century.

He stressed that climate justice means ensuring every nation and every person benefits from clean energy and sustainable growth.