In a bid to tackle the low birth rate in the country, a Polish real estate group has taken a bold step to contribute to resolving the country’s falling birth rate by rewarding clients who conceive babies in its hotels.

On its website, the Arche group, which owns 23 hotels and numerous buildings across the country, laments the demographic crisis resulting from the steady 12-year decline of Poland’s birth rate.

In an attempt to reverse that trend, the hotelier has launched an incentives program offering “free special events”, such as a baptism, to clients who can prove that “the conception” of a baby was “linked to the couple’s stay” at one of their properties.

Couples are also offered a bonus of 10,000 zlotys ($2,754) for children born after the parents buy a home with the company.

https://archegroup.co.in/

In 2015, the Polish government approved a program of family bonuses that is intended to reverse the declining birth rate.

The government of Prime Minister Beata Szydlo approved a program under which families will get monthly bonuses of 500 zlotys ($124) for every child beyond the first. The poorest families will be receiving bonuses for all children.