The Joint Action Committee comprising the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and the Non-Academic Staff Union at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, has joined their counterparts across the country in a nationwide protest against the Federal Government’s failure to impleme...

The Joint Action Committee comprising the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and the Non-Academic Staff Union at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, has joined their counterparts across the country in a nationwide protest against the Federal Government’s failure to implement key agreements.

The protesting unions, carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs, expressed deep frustration over what they described as the government’s persistent neglect of their welfare and demands.

The protest is part of a coordinated national action by SSANU and NASU aimed at drawing attention to unresolved issues affecting their members.

They warned that the current protest serves as a precursor to a full-blown industrial action should the Federal Government fail to act swiftly to address their concerns.

The unions called on the Federal Government to urgently honour its commitments to avert a potential disruption of administrative and non-academic activities in public universities nationwide.

TVC previously reported that t.he Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions have scheduled a one-day demonstration on Thursday to protest the Federal Government’s failure to meet their demands.

Under the direction of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), the unions sent directives to branches nationwide to hold emergency meetings on Wednesday to mobilise members for upcoming protest activities.

The decision was reached following the comprehensive review of government actions at JAC’s meeting on October 6, after several ultimatums had expired without resolution.