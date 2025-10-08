The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions have scheduled a one-day demonstration on Thursday to protest the Federal Government’s failure to meet their demands. Under the direction of the Joint Action Committee ...

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions have scheduled a one-day demonstration on Thursday to protest the Federal Government’s failure to meet their demands.

Under the direction of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), the unions sent directives to branches nationwide to hold emergency meetings on Wednesday to mobilise members for upcoming protest activities.

The decision was reached following the comprehensive review of government actions at JAC’s meeting on October 6, after several ultimatums had expired without resolution.

JAC had earlier issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government on September 15 and extended it by another 14 days, which expired on Monday, October 6.

The demonstration will include marches, placard displays, and press briefings across several locations nationwide.

Among the pressing issues to be addressed included the alleged inequitable disbursement of the N50bn earned allowances, delays in renegotiating the 2009 FGN/NASU/SSANU agreements, non-payment of two months’ outstanding salaries, arrears of 25 and 35 per cent salary increments, and non-remittance of third-party deductions for May and June 2022.

In a circular dated October 6 and titled “Commencement of Protest Actions”, jointly signed by NASU General Secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi, and SSANU National President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, the unions directed full participation by all members.

The circular reads, “Following the inauguration of the Joint Consultative Committee by the Honourable Minister of Education to look into the demands of JAC of NASU & SSANU, the committee met twice — on Friday, 19th September 2025, and Monday, 6th October 2025 — with little progress, as our demands remain unresolved despite the extension of the ultimatum. “In light of this development, the National JAC hereby directs branch leadership in universities and inter-university centres nationwide to convene a joint congress on Wednesday, 8th October 2025, to mobilise for a massive and effective one-day protest on Thursday, 9th October 2025.” Also in the circular, the unions urged strict compliance, stating that all members “are expected to strictly comply with this directive”. The SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim, recently accused the government of insincerity, warning that the unions are prepared to declare an indefinite strike should their demands remain unmet. “Ours will not be the ‘mother of all strikes’; it will be the grandfather of all strikes. “When SSANU or NASU strikes, you know what it means. We must take our destinies in our hands,” Ibrahim expressed.

He decried the poor welfare conditions faced by non-academic staff in universities, stating that they were “the worst hit financially, economically, and psychologically.”