Multi-award-winning actress and producer Funke Akindele has once again etched her name in Nollywood history as her latest film, ‘Behind The Scenes’, emerged as the highest-grossing Nigerian movie of 2025, crossing the N1.767 billion mark in less than four weeks. The film’s distributor,...

Multi-award-winning actress and producer Funke Akindele has once again etched her name in Nollywood history as her latest film, ‘Behind The Scenes’, emerged as the highest-grossing Nigerian movie of 2025, crossing the N1.767 billion mark in less than four weeks.

The film’s distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, had earlier announced that Behind The Scenes shattered five opening-weekend records, including the highest single-day box office gross on Boxing Day, with N129.5 million.

Reacting to the latest milestone, FilmOne celebrated the achievement in a statement shared online.

“Celebrating yet another incredible milestone and we’re so sure we wouldn’t have done this without you and your love. Behind The Scenes hits a whopping N1.77 billion, also standing as the number one film of the weekend. Thank you to everyone for the love and support so far,” the distributor wrote.

Akindele’s continued box office dominance has further cemented her reputation as one of Nollywood’s most bankable figures. The feat marks her third film to surpass the N1 billion benchmark, following A Tribe Called Judah and Everybody Loves Jenifa — the latter two setting records as Nollywood’s biggest opening weekend film and the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time, respectively.

The film’s strong performance has been partly attributed to its advance screenings held on December 10 and 11, which generated widespread anticipation ahead of its nationwide cinema release on December 12.

Behind The Scenes features a star-studded cast, including Scarlet Gomez, Iyabo Ojo, Destiny Etiko, Tobi Bakre and Uche Montana, among other notable actors.