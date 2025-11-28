The United States (US) government has declared a massive review of all Green Cards issued to citizens of 19 countries, following Wednesday’s attack on National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. Donald Trump was reported to give the order on Thursday after authorities identified the detained suspect...

The United States (US) government has declared a massive review of all Green Cards issued to citizens of 19 countries, following Wednesday’s attack on National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.

Donald Trump was reported to give the order on Thursday after authorities identified the detained suspect as a 29-year-old Afghan national who had previously worked with American forces in Afghanistan.

In a statement on X, the Director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Joseph Edlow, said, “I have directed a full-scale, rigorous re-examination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern.”

The order places a full ban on nationals from 12 countries designated by the US government as countries of concern, including Afghanistan, from entering the United States, and imposes a partial ban on other specified countries.

Countries with Full Travel Ban (12)

1. Afghanistan

2. Myanmar

3. Chad

4. Congo-Brazzaville

5. Equatorial Guinea

6. Eritrea

7. Haiti

8. Iran

9. Libya

10. Somalia

11. Sudan

12. Yemen

Countries with Partial Ban (7)

1. Burundi

2. Cuba

3. Laos

4. Sierra Leone

5. Togo

6. Turkmenistan

7. Venezuela