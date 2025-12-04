President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forwarded 65 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, representing all geopolitical zones and including several high-profile figures. The request, read during Thursday’s plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, categorises the nominees into 34 Car...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forwarded 65 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, representing all geopolitical zones and including several high-profile figures.

The request, read during Thursday’s plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, categorises the nominees into 34 Career Ambassadors and High Commissioners and 31 Non-Career Ambassadors and High Commissioners-designate.

Notable career nominees include Ambassador Sulu-Gambari Olatunji Ahmed from Kwara State, Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno from Borno, and Maimuna Ibrahim from Adamawa State.

Among the non-career appointees are former lawmakers and senior military officers such as Senator Solomon Ita Enang, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, and former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Dambazzau.

Relying on the provisions of Section 171, subsections 1, 2, and 4 of the 1999 Constitution, President Tinubu urged the Senate to consider the nominations swiftly. The Senate has referred the list to the Committee on Foreign Affairs for screening, with a mandate to report back within one week.

This announcement follows last week’s submission of three other nominees, Kayode Are, Aminu Dalhatu, and Ayodele Oke, who have already been screened by the committee chaired by Senator Abubakar Sani Bello.

The full list of nominees spans all 36 states and comprises diplomats, technocrats, politicians, and retired security chiefs, reflecting Nigeria’s effort to strengthen its foreign missions worldwide.

Here’s the full list below:

CAREER AMBASSADORS (34)

1. Abia: Ambassador Mwaobiola Ezeuwo Chukwuemeka

2. Adamawa: Maimuna Ibrahim

3. Anambra: Enpeji Monica Okochukwu

4. Bauchi: Ambassador Mohammed Mahmoud Lele

5. Bayelsa: Endoni Sindup

6. Borno: Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno

7. Cross River: Ambassador Jen Adams Ni Okun Michael

8. Delta: Ambassador Clark Omeru Alexandra

9. Ebonyi: Chima J. Leoma Davies

10. Edo: Oduma Yvonne Ehinose

11. Edo: Wasa Shogun Ige

12. Ekiti: Ambassador Adeyemi Adebayo Emmanuel

13. Enugu: Ambassador Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley

14. Jigawa: Ambassador Magaji Umar

15. Kaduna: Ambassador Mohammed Saidu Dahiru

16. Kano: Ambassador Abdul Salam Abus Zayat

17. Katsina: Ambassador Shehu

18. Katsina: Ambassador Aminu Nasu

19. Kebbi: Abubakar Musa Musa

20. Kebbi: Ambassador Haidara Mohammed Idris

21. Kogi: Ambassador Bako Adamu Umar

22. Kwara: Ambassador Sulu Gambari

23. Lagos: Ambassador Rahmat Omobolanle Mohammed

24. Nasarawa: Ambassador Shaga John Shama

25. Niger: Salau Hamza Mohammed

26. Niger: Ambassador Ibrahim Dan Lamy

27. Ogun: Adjola Ibrahim Mopolola

28. Ondo: Ruben Abimbola Samuel

29. Osun: Ambassador Akande Wahab Adekola

30. Oyo: Ambassador Ariwani Adedokun Esther

31. Plateau: Ambassador Gedagi Joseph John

32. Rivers: Ambassador Luther Obomode Ayokatata

33. Taraba: Danladi Yakubu Yaku

34. Zamfara: Bidu Dogondagi

NON-CAREER AMBASSADORS (31)

35. Abia: Dr. Victor Okezie Ikpeazu

36. Abia: Barrister Ogbonnaya Kalu

37. Adamawa: Senator Grace Bent

38. Akwa Ibom: Senator Ita Enang

39. Anambra: Nkechi Linda Okocha

40. Bauchi: Mahmoud Yakubu

41. Bayelsa: Philip K. Ikurusi

42. Benue: Paul Olga Adiku

43. Cross River: Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (rtd.)

44. Delta: Reno Omokri

45. Edo: Hon. Abbasi Brahma

46. Ekiti: Erelu Angela Adebayo

47. Ekiti: Barrister Olumilua Oluwayemika

48. Enugu: Rt. Hon. Ugwanyi Ifeanyi

49. Imo: Barr. Mrs. Chioma Ohakim

50. Kano: Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd.)

51. Katsina: Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari

52. Kogi: Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Aliu

53. Lagos: Olufemi Pedro

54. Nasarawa: Barr. Mohammed Obanduma Aliu

55. Ondo: Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, PhD

56. Ondo: Ambassador Joseph Yusuf Shara’aji

57. Ogun: Fani-Kayode

58. Oyo: Ajimobi Fatima Florence

59. Oyo: Lola Akande

60. Plateau: Yakubu N. Gambo

61. Plateau: Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut

62. Rivers: Onweze Chukwudi

63. Sokoto: Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar

64. Taraba: Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe

65. Yobe: Adamu Garba Tarba-Nagri

FIRST BATCH ALREADY CLEARED BY SENATE FOREIGN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE (3)

66. Oyo State: Ayodele Oke

67. Jigawa: Amin Mohammed Dalhatu

68. Ogun: Retired Colonel Lateef Kayode Are