Amid the leadership crisis plaguing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria’s main opposition bloc, several governors within the party have announced their exits, with the latest development involving Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara and Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Fubara, who was previously one of the few remaining governors in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, on Tuesday, said he had received approval to leave the party.

Fubara announced his defection a day after a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Monday.

Confirming his decision in Port-Harcourt on Tuesday, Fubara said he had visited President Bola Tinubu the previous day and that “the reason for the visit was not for personal interest but for state interest consultation.”

Osun gov joins Accord Party.

Following a prolonged defection controversy, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke formally defected from the PDP on December 2, 2025, stating that the persistent leadership turmoil at the party’s national level was the reason for his exit.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page and other official handles, Adeleke confirmed that he submitted his resignation to party officials in Sagba Abogunde, Ward 2, Ede North Local Government, on November 4, 2025.

Adeleke officially announced his decision to join the Accord Party on the 10th of December, with less than 24 hours to the conduct of the Accord Party governorship primary election.

Enugu State

Similarly, on Tuesday, October 14, Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, announced his defection to the APC.

Mbah explained that the move was motivated by a desire to better serve the people of Enugu and to align with the APC’s vision for development and progress.

“I am committed to advancing the state’s interests, and I believe the APC platform will provide greater opportunities for collaboration and growth,” he said.

The PDP governor defected with members of the National Assembly, state House of Assembly, councillors, council chairmen and other influential politicians in the state.

The APC leadership held a grand reception in Enugu to welcome him.

Bayelsa State

Following the lead of his Enugu counterpart, Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State announced his defection to the APC barely 24 hours later.

Diri defended his decision to quit the Peoples Democratic Party, stating that it was in the interest of the state.

Governor Diri, during the 14th Bayelsa Thanksgiving Day at the Ecumenical Centre in Igbogene, Yenagoa, expressed that someone had to make the decision and that he took it on behalf of the people of Bayelsa.

At a State Executive meeting in November, he said his decision followed extensive consultation with leaders of the state.

Diri added that he was not leaving alone, as 23 members of the state House of Assembly would be moving with him.

“So, today, I have formally resigned from the PDP for very obvious reasons,” he said.

Delta State

On April 23, Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, left the PDP for the APC.

According to the information released by the state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, the move “was taken to build the bond of love in our state, advance the security and welfare of our people, and ensure the development of Delta because all politics is local.”

Akwa Ibom State

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, announced his switch from the PDP to the APC on June 6, 2025.

He said he moved because he could not guarantee an electoral victory under the PDP.

Eno stated, “We have worked very hard, but we know that at the national level, our party is not performing as expected.”

Taraba State

Similarly, Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has sealed his move to the APC.

The Taraba State governor was originally scheduled to officially defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress on Wednesday, November 19.

However, in November, he postponed his planned defection from the PDP to the APC following the recent abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State.

On Tuesday, the Taraba State Chairman of the APC, Ibrahim Tukur, confirmed that Kefas will formally join the party in January 2026.

LIST OF PDP GOVERNORS STILL IN THE PARTY (as of December 2025)

Ahmadu Fintiri – Adamawa State (North-East)

Bala Mohammed – Bauchi State (North-East)

Caleb Mutfwang – Plateau State (North-Central)

Agbu Kefas – Taraba State (North-Central)

Dauda Lawal – Zamfara State (North-West)

Seyi Makinde – Oyo State (South-West)

PDP GOVERNORS WHO HAVE DEFECTED TO THE APC (since 2023)

Umo Eno – Akwa Ibom State (South-South)

Sheriff Oborevwori – Delta State (South-South)

Peter Mbah – Enugu State (South-East)

Douye Diri – Bayelsa State (South-South)

Siminalayi Fubara – Rivers State (South-South)