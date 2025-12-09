With less than 24 hours to the conduct of the Accord Party governorship primary election, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has announced his defection to the party. He made the announcement at the Government House in Osogbo while addressing members of the State Executive Council, top government...

He made the announcement at the Government House in Osogbo while addressing members of the State Executive Council, top government officials, and the leadership of the Accord Party in the state.

The governor, who revealed that he secretly joined the party over a month ago, said his move to the Accord Party would give him the platform to seek re-election and govern the state for another four years.

According to him, stakeholders and residents of Osun State are aware of the reasons behind his defection and will support him in next year’s election.

He explained that he joined the party because its mission of welfarism aligns with his commitment to the welfare of citizens and workers.

It will be recalled that Governor Ademola Adeleke, who was reportedly denied admission into the All Progressives Congress in the state about two months ago, announced his resignation from the PDP on December 1, 2025.