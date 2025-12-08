President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday held closed-door meetings with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru at the State House, Abuja, as political uncertainty deepens in Rivers State. Governor Fubara arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 5:01 p.m., re...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday held closed-door meetings with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru at the State House, Abuja, as political uncertainty deepens in Rivers State.

Governor Fubara arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 5:01 p.m., received by the Presidential Protocol Liaison Officer, and proceeded to the President’s office. He left roughly 45 minutes later. No information was released on the issues discussed.

Before Fubara’s arrival, Governor Nwifuru had also been received for a separate private engagement with the President. Details of his discussions were similarly withheld.

Tinubu’s meeting with Fubara comes days after 17 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, aligned with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The mass defection has dramatically reshaped the political landscape in the state legislature, leaving only three lawmakers loyal to Fubara still in the PDP. Those three have yet to resume plenary since the lifting of emergency rule on September 18.

Governor Nwifuru, an APC governor and former Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, has maintained a steady engagement with the Presidency in recent months, with discussions typically centred on infrastructure priorities and security concerns in the South-East.