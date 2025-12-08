President Bola Ahmed Tinubu convened a private meeting on Monday with six governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House in Abuja. The purpose of the meeting was not immediately disclosed, and no details of the agenda have been released. The session, whic...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu convened a private meeting on Monday with six governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House in Abuja.

The purpose of the meeting was not immediately disclosed, and no details of the agenda have been released.

The session, which lasted less than an hour, was held in the President’s office.

Governors present included Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Usman Ododo (Kogi), Aliyu Sokoto (Sokoto), and Dr. Nasir Idris (Kebbi).

No official statement has been issued by the Presidency regarding the discussions.

The gathering comes amid growing security challenges nationwide, alongside ongoing political consultations and preparations ahead of key party and governance engagements.

Journalists who approached the governors for comment were declined.