Mbah explained that the move was motivated by a desire to better serve the people of Enugu and to align with the APC’s vision for development and progress.

“I am committed to advancing the state’s interests, and I believe the APC platform will provide greater opportunities for collaboration and growth,” he said.

The governor expressed gratitude to his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for its support over the years, but emphasized that the shift was necessary to achieve the objectives of his administration.

“To the Peoples Democratic Party which provided us the platform on which we campaigned and won, I extend deep gratitude. The PDP supported us through a demanding campaign and joined us in celebrating the victory,” he said.

“Leadership demands difficult, even painful decisions, in the service of higher principles and goals. And there comes always a time where everyone must make a bold choice to determine their destiny.

“Today, after a long reflection, we have made a decision to join the All Progressives Congress.”

On Monday, members of Mbah’s cabinet had defected to the APC, ahead of the governor’s planned defection.