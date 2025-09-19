Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the State House of Assembly to drive forward the state’s social and economic development, following a turbulent political period. In a statewide address, Governor Fubara reflected on what he describ...

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the State House of Assembly to drive forward the state’s social and economic development, following a turbulent political period.

In a statewide address, Governor Fubara reflected on what he described as one of the most difficult times in Rivers State’s recent history.

He explained that his choice not to challenge the political resolution imposed during the crisis was rooted in a belief that maintaining peace was more important than any personal or political gain.

“No sacrifice is too much for the peace of Rivers State,” Fubara stated, acknowledging the critical role President Bola Tinubu played in brokering a settlement.

He described the President’s actions as a “fatherly intervention” that helped restore democratic order to the state.

The governor also recognized the efforts of several key figures in the peace process, including former Governor Nyesom Wike, the Senate President, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He thanked them, along with the Speaker and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, for their part in stabilizing the political landscape.

While assuring his supporters that all is not lost, Governor Fubara emphasized that the focus must now shift to rebuilding.

“The hard-won peace we have today is still far better than the cheapest war,” he said, urging leaders to put aside personal agendas and work for the collective good of the state.

He highlighted his administration’s accomplishments prior to the crisis and promised to resume funding for key projects to ensure their completion.

Reaffirming his willingness to collaborate with the Assembly, Fubara also expressed gratitude to the people of Rivers State for their patience, resilience, and prayers during the political turmoil.

“Our mission now is to rebuild stronger, together,” the governor concluded.