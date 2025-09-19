Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is set to deliver a statewide address at 6 p.m. today, marking his official return following the end of the emergency rule in the state. Speaking upon his arrival at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Governor Fubara expressed heartfelt appreciation for ...

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is set to deliver a statewide address at 6 p.m. today, marking his official return following the end of the emergency rule in the state.

Speaking upon his arrival at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Governor Fubara expressed heartfelt appreciation for the enthusiastic welcome he received from residents.

He noted that the upcoming broadcast will offer a chance to recognise and commend key individuals and groups who contributed to the restoration of peace and stability across the state.

Fubara said, “I am humbled by what I saw at the airport. I was also briefed about what happened here yesterday. That reception really humbled me. It shows love, confidence, and solidarity. It is not just a celebration.

“The massive reception by the number of people who came out to celebrate is a reaffirmation of the bond between this government and the people that we are serving.

“I want to assure you that we will continue to do those things that have made you people love us. I want to appreciate everyone and to say that we love you.

“We are going to address the state officially by 6 pm, and in that broadcast, every authority that gave support to this normally will be properly recognized”.