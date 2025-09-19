Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, arrived at the Port Harcourt International Airport in Omagwa late Friday morning. His aircraft landed at approximately 11:55 a.m., where a crowd of enthusiastic supporters had gathered in anticipation of his arrival. The governor’s return sparked excitemen...

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, arrived at the Port Harcourt International Airport in Omagwa late Friday morning.

His aircraft landed at approximately 11:55 a.m., where a crowd of enthusiastic supporters had gathered in anticipation of his arrival.

The governor’s return sparked excitement among those present, many of whom had been waiting eagerly to welcome him back to the state.

Despite the resumption of legislative activities by the Rivers State House of Assembly on Thursday, Governor Siminalayi Fubara was notably absent from the Government House in Port Harcourt, even as hundreds of supporters gathered in anticipation of his arrival.

Crowds of residents had assembled outside the Government House on Thursday, September 18, 2025, hoping to catch a glimpse of Fubara, who, along with his deputy, Dr. Ngozi Odu, had been away from official duties for six months.

Their absence followed President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025, amid escalating political tensions.

In response, Tinubu appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the state’s sole administrator.

Ibas officially handed over power on Wednesday night in a televised state broadcast, where he urged all political stakeholders to prioritize dialogue, peace, and mutual respect as the state transitions back to democratic governance.

Fubara’s initial fallout with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory began just months after assuming office in May 2023.

The feud, primarily over political dominance, triggered deep divisions within the state’s political structure, particularly the House of Assembly.

The crisis peaked with Tinubu’s emergency declaration and Ibas’ subsequent appointment.

However, in June, the President hosted reconciliation talks with Fubara, Wike, Speaker Martins Amaewhule, and other political figures, indicating an effort to stabilize the state’s political climate.

Despite facing public scrutiny, Ibas went on to inaugurate the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) in July, under the leadership of Michael Odey.

This paved the way for local government elections held across all 23 councils on August 30.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) secured victories in 20 local councils, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won three.

In a national address on Wednesday evening, Tinubu declared an official end to the emergency rule, defending his March intervention as a necessary step to prevent the state from descending into chaos.