Rivers State Governor , Siminlayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his commitment to peace and regional cooperation. Governor Fubara disclosed this while playing host to traditional rulers from across the South at a high-level roundtable in Port Harcourt. Addressing the gathering,he described the meeting as an honour and a significant step…...

Rivers State Governor , Siminlayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his commitment to peace and regional cooperation.

Governor Fubara disclosed this while playing host to traditional rulers from across the South at a high-level roundtable in Port Harcourt.

Addressing the gathering,he described the meeting as an honour and a significant step towards deepening unity among southern leaders.

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He emphasised that Rivers State remains peaceful and open to initiatives that promote cohesion and development across the region.

The roundtable, convened under the Southern Traditional Rulers Council, focused on strengthening collaboration among traditional institutions and reinforcing their role in fostering stability and progress.

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Participants were urged to sustain efforts at building southern unity through dialogue, mutual respect, and coordinated action.

The host also reiterated the importance of aligning regional aspirations with national development goals, pledging continued support for initiatives under the leadership of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The engagement concluded with a shared commitment among the traditional rulers to promote peace and drive collective progress across southern Nigeria.