The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has expressed deep concerns over what he described as a growing trend of reckless road use by some celebrities, influencers, and content creators, who, in the quest for online attention, deliberately flout traffic regulations, warning that such practices threaten road safety laws.

The warning followed a viral video involving a popular TikToker, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, who, during a live video cited by TVC News on Sunday, was agitated while driving, threatening to take ownlife, an incident which resulted in a life-threatening road crash.

Reacting to the development, Mohammed, in a statement signed by the corps spokesperson Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Monday, described the act as unlawful and dangerous, noting that it could have led to loss of lives.

The statement reads, “Corps Marshal’s reaction follows a widely circulated video involving a popular TikTok streamer, Mr. Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, who was seen engaging in a live video stream while driving, an unlawful and highly dangerous act that culminated in a road traffic crash. This incident, which could have resulted in loss of lives, serves as a grim reminder that fame does not confer immunity from the law, nor does it excuse dangerous behaviour on public roads.

“He categorically stated that live streaming, content creation, recording or engaging in any activity that distracts a driver while driving is a direct violation of established road traffic regulations and poses grave danger not only to the driver but to other innocent road users. Such actions undermine ongoing national efforts to reduce road traffic crashes and fatalities.”

The Corps Marshal, In line with this position, has directed the Lagos State Sector Commander to immediately activate all necessary processes for the prosecution of the individual involved for reckless driving, use of phone while driving and distracted driving, in accordance with extant traffic laws.

The FRSC Boss also called Actors Guilds, and other entertainment networks to enlighten their members to promote responsible conduct particularly on Nigerian roads.

The statement added, “Expectedly, the Corps Marshal therefore calls on Actors Guilds, entertainment associations, influencer networks and content creator communities to urgently rein in their members and promote responsible conduct, particularly on Nigerian roads. Celebrities and influencers wield enormous influence, especially among young Nigerians, and must be seen as ambassadors of safety, not symbols of recklessness.

“He warns that the FRSC will not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law against any individual, celebrity or otherwise, found engaging in distracted or reckless driving. No social media content, online trend or momentary clout is worth a human life.”

The Corps Marshal further urges all road users to understand that public roads are not studios, stages or streaming platforms, stressing that they are shared spaces governed by laws designed to preserve lives, encouraging Nigerians to report dangerous driving behaviours and support collective efforts toward safer roads.

Mohammed reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to remain resolute in its mandate to ensure safer highways, reiterating that road safety is a shared responsibility that demands discipline, restraint and respect for the law by all, without exception.

TVC News previously reported that a disturbing video of Popular TikTok Sensation Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has surfaced following a tragic crash that left fans shocked amid an alleged break-up with girlfriend, Jarvis.

According to a video cited by TVC News on Sunday, Peller was heard speaking moments before the crash in a visible state of distress, thanking his followers and stating that he was ready to take his life.