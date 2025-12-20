The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has ordered all Commanding Officers across the Federation to ensure 100 percent deployment of personnel, patrol teams and operational assets in line with the operational guidelines of Operation Zero Tolerance Exercise. The directiv...

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has ordered all Commanding Officers across the Federation to ensure 100 percent deployment of personnel, patrol teams and operational assets in line with the operational guidelines of Operation Zero Tolerance Exercise.

The directive highlights the Corps’ uncompromising determination to take charge of the roads, enforce discipline and protect lives during the peak end-of-year travel season, declaring zero tolerance for negligence, compromise or operational slack.

According to a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Saturday, December 20, the Operation Zero Exercise, which commenced on 15 December, 2025 and will run until 15 January, 2026, is aimed at delivering round-the-clock patrols, strategic traffic management, rapid emergency response and aggressive enforcement of traffic laws.

Mohammed further charged Commanding Officers to lead from the front, enforce strict discipline among operatives and guarantee optimal utilisation of patrol vehicles, ambulances, speed-limiting devices and other safety equipment.

“He further declared zero tolerance for mixed loading and distracted driving, warning that vehicles conveying passengers alongside goods or animals, as well as drivers engaging in phone use or other distractions while driving, will be decisively sanctioned under the Operation Zero Exercise.

“The Corps Marshal also implored construction and road maintenance companies currently operating on major highways to open up carriageways, clear avoidable bottlenecks and effective traffic control around work zones during the festive travel period, stressing that easing congestion at construction points will significantly alleviate the hardship of the motoring public and enhance safe and smooth movement.

“In addition to enforcement, the operation places strong emphasis on massive public enlightenment and stakeholder engagement, with FRSC personnel directed to intensify safety advocacy at motor parks, markets, religious centres and public gatherings. Motorists are being reminded that speeding, drunk driving, dangerous overtaking, overloading and disregard for road signs remain leading causes of fatal crashes and will be met with decisive enforcement actions.

“The Corps Marshal also called for enhanced collaboration with sister security agencies, emergency responders, transport unions and community leaders to ensure seamless traffic control and swift response to crashes and obstructions. He noted that the success of Operation Zero will be judged by measurable outcomes; reduced road traffic crashes, fewer injuries and fatalities, improved travel time and increased public confidence in road safety management.

“Reaffirming the Corps’ commitment to its statutory mandate, the Corps Marshal urged all road users to take personal responsibility for safety, respect FRSC Operatives and other law enforcement personnel, stressing that every life matters and every crash is preventable. He assured Nigerians that FRSC remains resolute and fully mobilised to deliver safer roads, safer journeys and a festive season free from avoidable tragedies, in line with its vision of zero crashes, zero injuries and zero deaths on Nigerian roads.”